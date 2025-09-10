Schwarber Smacks 50th Homer as Phillies Beat Mets 9-3

With one big swing, Kyle Schwarber wrote his name in baseball history Wednesday night. His booming three-run homer powered Philadelphia to a 9-3 win over New York at Citizens Bank Park.

The ball flew off his bat at 110.4 mph, traveling 437 feet straight to center. His seventh-inning shot off Mets reliever Justin Hagenman ended a 10-game stretch without a homer.

"I don't know what to say about why have you hit so many homers or whatever it is... It's just the way it happens," said Schwarber to ESPN.

His 50th homer puts him in elite company - becoming just the 34th player ever to hit that milestone in a single season. Only Phillies legend Ryan Howard, who hit 58 in 2006, had managed this feat in team history.

The powerful lefty is just three behind Seattle's Cal Raleigh for the MLB lead while batting .241 with an impressive .365 on-base percentage.

Ranger Suarez fanned 12 Mets over six scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to an impressive 2.77.

The victory stretched Philly's NL East lead to nine games over New York and gave them their second straight win in this series.

Schwarber made MLB history as the first player to hit four homers in one game and reach 50 in a season. His power display comes at a perfect time before free agency.

The All-Star Game MVP has belted 181 homers since joining Philadelphia in 2022, helping drive their playoff runs each year.