Eagles’ Carter Hit with $57K Fine, Ejection Counts as Suspension for Spitting on Prescott

The NFL hammered Eagles defender Jalen Carter with a $57,222 fine after he spit on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in the 2025 opener. Officials ruled his ejection would count as a one-game suspension.

League officials gave Carter the green light to play against Kansas City in Week 2. The ugly scene broke out early in the game when Carter and Prescott got into a heated argument during an injury timeout.

"It was a mistake that happened on my side. It won't happen again," said Carter to 6ABC.

The refs kicked Carter out and slapped the Eagles with a 15-yard penalty immediately. Shawn Smith, the head official, spotted spit on Prescott's uniform and called it both a "disqualifiable foul" and "non-football act."

Carter decided not to challenge the punishment, according to the Players Association. Standing by their player, the Eagles won't mess with his contract guarantees or try to take back any bonus money tied to the suspension.

While Nick Sirianni kept team discipline private, this fine comes after a $17,445 penalty Carter got for roughing up Washington's Tyler Biadasz during last year's NFC title game.

This marks the third strike for Carter since 2024. Several NFL teams skipped over the ninth overall pick due to his involvement in a fatal crash while at Georgia.

The NFL front office took a tough stand against misconduct. Troy Vincent warned players to keep things clean and protect the game's image.

Video shows Prescott spitting forward between two linemen before walking toward Carter, which might have triggered their confrontation.