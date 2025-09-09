Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Washington Nationals will continue their series against the Miami Marlins tonight. Washington captured the first game of this set behind another good offensive performance, rocking Miami starter Janson Junk for six runs over four innings. The Marlins are in the midst of a horrendous stretch of baseball, having lost six of their last seven games. Another date with a team of similar quality allows Miami a chance to get back in the win column tonight.

The Nationals got a solid performance from their starter yesterday, but that is unlikely to be the case tonight. Mitchell Parker is set to take the bump, sporting a 5.87 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP in 28 starts this season. Those are two of the worst numbers in baseball, and while the Marlins have been cold at the plate lately, it is hard to believe that Parker is capable of producing a quality start tonight.

It is not like the Marlins have things much better in the pitching department. Adam Mazur will make his fourth start of the season, looking to improve upon a 5.74 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP. His last time out was against Washington, and the Nationals beat him up for ten hits that somehow resulted in only four runs. Washington's lineup has maintained a streak of excellent offense since that contest, indicating that Mazur might be in for more of the same here.

Spread

Nationals +1.5 (-194)

Marlins -1.5 (+165)

Moneyline

Nationals +108

Marlins -113

Totals

Over 8.5 (-133)

Under 9 (-106)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Nationals are 69-73 ATS this year.

The Nationals are 39-32 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 36-30-6 when Washington plays away from home.

The Marlins are 81-63 ATS this season.

The Marlins are 20-23 ATS against NL East opponents.

The under is 37-34-1 when Miami plays at home.

Nationals vs Marlins Injury Reports

Washington Nationals

Keibert Ruiz, C - Out

Miami Marlins

Connor Norby, 3B - Out

Kyle Stowers, LF - Out

Graham Pauley, 3B - Out

Griffin Conine, OF - Out

Dane Myers, OF - Out

Nationals vs Marlins Prediction and Pick

Just like the first game of this series, neither side of the spread nor the money line looks like a great pick. Another similarity is that the over is a very exploitable line. The Nationals have scored five or more runs in five of their last six games, and they are almost a lock to surpass that benchmark again when facing Mazur. An offensive performance akin to the one Washington produced last night is entirely possible.