Sister of NBA Player Naz Reid Shot Dead in New Jersey, Boyfriend Arrested

In a devastating incident, shots were fired Saturday morning at Jackson's Paragon apartment complex, killing 28-year-old Toraya Reid. Police quickly caught her boyfriend, who is now charged with murder.

After neighbors reported hearing gunshots, police arrived at 11 a.m. and found her body near the complex entrance. Her boyfriend, 29-year-old Shaquille Green, tried to run but was quickly caught.

Green, who lives in Jackson, is now in jail facing murder charges and two weapons violations. As of Monday, court records don't show any lawyer representing him.

"We need to be heartbroken," Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns told ESPN, showing support for his teammate's family during this terrible time.

The victim's brother, a key player for Minnesota, had recently signed a five-year contract after being named Sixth Man of the Year in the 2023-24 season.

While confirming they were dating, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer didn't share what led to the deadly shooting.

The shooting happened in a peaceful neighborhood, about 31 miles from Philadelphia. Police are still investigating what happened.

Before making it to the NBA, her brother played basketball in New Jersey. Now with Minnesota, he's heading into his sixth season as a strong backup player.