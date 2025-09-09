Rays vs White Sox Odds, Spread, and Total

The Rays will look to snap a three-game skid and get to .500 when they open a road series tonight against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. EST.

Tampa Bay (71-72) dropped three of four against Cleveland, being outscored 12-4 in the three losses. Chicago (55-89), meanwhile, has won seven of its last eight and seems primed to play spoiler in the final weeks of the season. The White Sox took two out of three when the teams faced off in July, outscoring Tampa Bay 22-16.

Adrian Houser (8-4, 3.01 ERA) gets the ball for the Rays after giving up four runs in seven innings in his last time out. The right-hander has allowed just seven home runs over the season, spanning 101.2 innings.

He'll face Chicago's Yoendrys Gomez (3-2, 4.79 ERA), who gave up two runs in a five-inning start against the Twins last week.

Lenyn Sosa leads the White Sox at the plate, batting .263 with 20 home runs and 65 RBIs. For the Rays, rookie slugger Junior Caminero continues to pace the Tampa Bay offense with 41 homers and 103 RBIs, while Yandy Diaz leads the team with a .292 batting average.

Spread

Rays +1.5 (-117)

White Sox +1.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Rays -133

White Sox +118

Total

Over 8.5 (-127)

Under 8.5 (-108)

The above data was collected on Sept. 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs White Sox Betting Trends

Both teams are 7-3 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The White Sox have won seven of their last 10 matchups when playing as the underdogs.

The total has gone over in four of the Rays' last five road matchups against the White Sox.

The White Sox are 7-1 in their last eight games but just 1-5 in their last six at home.

The Rays are 8-4 in their last 12 road games but 3-7 in their last 10 against the White Sox.

The over has hit in five of the White Sox's last seven games.

Rays vs White Sox Injury Reports

Rays

Brian Van Belle, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Hunter Bigge, RP — 60-day IL (lat).

Jonathan Aranda, 1B — 10-day IL (wrist).

Jonny DeLuca, CF — 10-day IL (hamstring).

White Sox

Miguel Vargas, 3B — 10-day IL (hand).

Bryan Hudson, RP — 15-day IL (back).

Owen White, RP — 15-day IL (hip).

Elvis Peguero, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Rays vs White Sox Predictions and Picks

"I'm going to lean towards the White Sox here. I just think that the White Sox are the team in far better form right now, and it's hard to ignore what the White Sox are doing right now at the dish. Tampa Bay was playing the better baseball in recent games, but the Rays didn't look great in that series against the Guardians, and I think the White Sox get the win here. Give me Chicago in this one." — Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place

"Tampa Bay's offense should rebound after a quiet weekend, and Houser's steadiness on the mound gives them the edge. Chicago has shown signs of life lately, but Tampa Bay's lineup and better overall pitching staff will be the difference. Final Score Prediction: Tampa Bay Rays win 7-3." — David Anicetti, Picks and Parlays