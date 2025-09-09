Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins embraces Tua Tagovailoa #1 after leaving the game with an injury during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins have problems! And getting blown out to a poor Indianapolis Colts team in the season opener didn't help. The Dolphins have no leadership from the top down. Owner Stephen Ross has a lot of money but he hasn't bought success. GM Chris Grier has been in charge since 2016 and has been with the team since 2000. Do you know how many playoff wins the Dolphins have earned since 2000? Zero. That's right zero! Why does this guy still have a job?

Let's continue to move down the flow chart. How about coach Mike McDaniel? He is supposed to be an offensive genius. Except his offense has grown worse every year he's been in Miami. And he doesn't seem to care. His response to the lackluster performance Sunday was, "I don't see how it can get worse." That's something a new coach may say to himself after inheriting a bad team. That's NOT something you say out loud when you are several years into your tenure. That just confirms publicly you've been doing a bad job. And you have nobody to blame but yourself. You have to own it at that point.

MIAMI DOLPHINS HAVE PROBLEMS

How about the players? Tua Tagovailoa is regressing at QB. And WR Tyreek Hill continues to make news off the field for all the wrong reasons. If half of what his estranged wife says about him is true then he should never have the privilege of stepping on an NFL field again. But he is fast so he is still here.

Former players are taking shots now. Xavien Howard says Tua panics at QB. That statement breaks a lot of bro codes but he said what he said. And Jalen Ramsey couldn't wait to force a trade out of Miami.