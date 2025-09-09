J.J. McCarthy Heats Up Late as Vikings Beat Bears

McCarthy Heats Up Late - Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, making his first career start, shook off a poor start to lead his team to a come from behind 27-24 road win over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. However things looked bleak for the Vikings when McCarthy threw a pick-six to Nahshon Wright who returned it 74 yards to the house. At that point the Bears led 17-6 going into the fourth quarter.

On the sidelines, McCarthy looked into the eyes of his teammates and convinced them they were going to win. At that point a light switch came on and McCarthy led his team to three fourth quarter touchdowns. He threw scoring passes to Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones Sr. And he ran for a touchdown with under three minutes remaining to go up 27-17. The Bears would answer with a touchdown ahead of the 2:00 warning to draw within three points but that was it.

McCARTHY HEATS UP