Giants Stick with Wilson as Starting QB Despite Week 1 Struggles

Brian Daboll, Giants head coach, stood behind Russell Wilson as QB1 for Week 2's Dallas game. This comes after a rough start to the season. "That game doesn't fall on Russell Wilson. We got to do a better job collectively; coaching, playing. But Russ will be the starter," Daboll told NFL.com.

The opening week was rough. Wilson hit on less than half his passes, going 17-for-37 for just 168 yards. No touchdowns. Two sacks. His 59.3 QB rating landed near the bottom of the league. The offense couldn't get going, failing to score a touchdown in a 21-6 loss to Washington.

After inking a one-year deal worth $10.5 million with New York, Wilson looks to bounce back. His journey here wasn't easy - last season ended with him getting benched in Denver before they let him go.

Still, his career numbers tell a story. Over 14 seasons, Wilson has thrown for 46,135 yards and 350 touchdowns. These stats put him at 17th and 12th all-time. He connects on nearly two-thirds of his throws, with a 64.7% completion rate.

If Wilson struggles, two backups are ready. Rookie Jaxson Dart waits as the backup, while Jameis Winston fills out the quarterback room.

Week 1's division loss puts more pressure on the upcoming Dallas matchup. Everyone's watching the quarterback spot as the team tries to recover from their opening setback.

Wilson's career has been impressive - nine Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring from his Seattle years highlight his resume. The Giants grabbed him hoping he'd spark their offense after his time in Seattle and Denver.