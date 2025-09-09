49ers Purdy, Kittle Banged Up in Season Opening Win

In Sunday's close 17-13 victory over Seattle, San Francisco's quarterback Brock Purdy took several hits resulting in toe and left shoulder injuries. The toe problem has Coach Kyle Shanahan especially worried.

"We're not sure. We got to see how it heals and how the week goes on it," said Shanahan to SFGate about Purdy's availability for next week's game against the Saints.

A hit in the first half during a pass play left Purdy with a bruised non-throwing shoulder. Though clearly hurting, he pushed through to throw for 277 yards, getting two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Backup QB Mac Jones is ready to step in if needed. The team might look around for another quarterback if doctors recommend Purdy needs time to recover.

Adding to their troubles, star tight end George Kittle pulled his hamstring and won't play. The team now needs to decide about putting him on injured reserve.

Purdy's dealt with various injuries since 2022 - from his elbow to neck to back. Even so, he's put up an impressive 20-7 record through October 2024.

Injuries derailed the team last season. When key players Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey sat out games, they slumped to 6-11. Purdy still managed to rack up 3,864 passing yards and score five rushing touchdowns during that stretch.

Jones, recently picked up from Jacksonville, hasn't found his groove with the first-team offense in practice yet.