Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Washington Nationals will face off with the Miami Marlins in the first contest of a four-game series tonight. The last time these teams played, the Nationals rattled off three straight wins, thoroughly humiliating their NL East opponent. Neither team has much to play for, but the Marlins would certainly love to score a little payback for the last series, beginning in this game.

With the season already lost, the Nationals have begun to take a deeper look at some of their prospects. One such player is tonight's starter, Cade Cavalli. Cavalli has only made six starts this season, posting a 4.85 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP. His last start was against the Marlins, and it resulted in one of his best efforts, when he worked through five innings of two-run ball. A repeat performance is certainly possible, seeing as the Marlins have been freezing cold at the plate lately.

Miami's starter has a bit of a stronger resume. Janson Junk is the owner of a 4.09 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP through 17 total appearances, 12 of which were starts. In his lone start against the Nationals, Junk managed 5.2 innings of scoreless pitching, constituting one of his best appearances of the season. Washington's lineup is swinging the bat quite well as of late, indicating that Junk could be in for a more difficult ride this time around.

Spread

Nationals +1.5 (-195)

Marlins -1.5 (+165)

Moneyline

Nationals +110

Marlins -130

Totals

Over 8 (-115)

Under 8 (-105)

The above data was collected on Sept. 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Nationals are 29-28 ATS in games following a win.

The Nationals are 39-32 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 17-15-6 when Washington faces a divisional opponent.

The Marlins are 81-62 ATS this season.

The Marlins are 44-33 ATS in games following a loss.

The under is 37-33-1 in Miami's home games.

Nationals vs Marlins Injury Reports

Washington Nationals

Keibert Ruiz, C - Out.

Miami Marlins

Connor Norby, 3B - Out.

Kyle Stowers, LF - Out.

Dane Myers, OF - Out.

Griffin Conine, OF - Out.

Nationals vs Marlins Prediction and Pick

These teams have been wildly difficult to predict. The Marlins, despite consistently being on the losing side of the scoreboard, are one of the best teams in the MLB against the spread. Meanwhile, the typically terrible Nationals have won five of their last six games immediately after losing eight contests in a row. The inconsistency on either side makes the spread and money line options seems fairly unappealing.