US Takes Fifth Walker Cup in a Row with 17-9 Win at Cypress Point

At Cypress Point Golf Club, the US beat Great Britain and Ireland 17-9 in amateur golf's biggest team event, grabbing their fifth straight Walker Cup victory.

After a close first day left the US with a narrow 6.5 to 5.5 lead, they powered through Sunday's singles matches. The Americans took control, winning 8.5 of 10 possible points.

"I'm just blown away... I don't know if I've ever seen a Walker Cup team bring it like they did this afternoon in singles," said U.S. captain Nathan Smith to Sports Illustrated.

The US momentum picked up when Mason Howell nailed an eagle to win his morning match. Later, Stewart Hagestad drained a huge putt to lock in at least a tie. Preston Stout then hit the shot that sealed the win.

Fresh off getting his PGA Tour card, world number one amateur Jackson Koivun kicked off the afternoon singles run by scoring the first point for the US team.

The Americans got a visit from pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who watched their final-day success. This victory extended the US lead in the all-time series to 40-9.

"We had a belief... hats off to [the] top U.S. players, they played fantastic... I'm really proud of my players," GB&I captain Dean Robertson said through gritted teeth.

Next year's contest heads to Ireland's Lahinch Golf Club, moving future matches to even years. This starts a new phase in the tournament's rich history.

The GB&I team's rough luck on American soil continues - their last away win came in 2001. Since the event began, they've won just twice in the US, with their other victory at Peachtree Golf Club in 1989.

Former USGA chief George Herbert Walker lent his name to this celebrated cup. Golf legends Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and Rory McIlroy once played these same courses as amateurs.