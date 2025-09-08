Lamar Jackson Pushes Bills Fan After Getting Hit During Touchdown Celebration

Things got heated at Highmark Stadium when Baltimore's star quarterback Lamar Jackson pushed a Bills fan who hit both him and teammate DeAndre Hopkins during celebrations.

A fan wearing Bills red in the front row hit the helmets of both players. Jackson responded by shoving the fan back with both hands. Security quickly jumped in and escorted the unruly fan out.

"I seen him slap D-Hop... he slapped me and he talkin', so I just forgot where I was," said Jackson to Sports Illustrated. "I just let my emotions get the best of me. But hopefully it doesn't happen again. I'll learn from that."

The clash happened right after Hopkins made an amazing one-handed grab for a touchdown. That score put Baltimore ahead 34-19 with a minute left in the third quarter. In a shocking turnaround, Buffalo fought back to win 41-40 by scoring 22 points in the fourth.

Security removed the fan in line with NFL rules that don't allow fans to make physical contact with players. Breaking these rules can get fans banned from stadiums for good.

The chaos didn't end there. Another fan threw a beer can at Ravens running back Derrick Henry after he scored in the fourth quarter.

The NFL might look into the incidents. The league's current rules push for tough enforcement of fan behavior to keep players safe.

Even after the pushing incident, Jackson wasn't backing down about future celebrations. "I've never seen our fans do that... I'll probably do it again when we score a touchdown. It's not nothing against the fans," said Jackson.