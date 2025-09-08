Josh Allen STILL MVP as 2025 Season Kicks Off

Josh Allen Still MVP: Sunday night the top two candidates for the NFL's 2024 MVP award met as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills faced Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to open the 2025 season on Sunday Night Football. And just like Allen edged Jackson for the award last year, he led his Bills to score 16 unanswered points to beat the Ravens 41-40. In fact the Bills were down 15 points with four minutes remaining. Newly acquired kicker Matt Prater kicked a 32 yard field goal as time expired.

Since 2000, teams have only won three times out of 2315 when trailing by 15 or more points in the last four minutes of the fourth quarter of NFL games.

Josh Allen Still MVP: Allen threw for 251 yards in the fourth quarter alone. It was the most he had ever thrown in any quarter of his career. He is the first player since 1978 to officially throw for 250 yards in a quarter with two rushing touchdowns. Remarkable!

On the night Allen completed 33 of 46 passes for a total of 394 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 30 yards and two touchdowns.

Something also needs to be said about the Ravens defense. They gave up scoring drives on four of the Bills final five possessions. Bills receivers got open behind their secondary for nice chunk plays. Ravens running back Derrick Henry was amazing with 18 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns. But his fourth quarter fumbled added to his team's demise.