Florida State to No. 10 in AP Poll After Destroying East Texas A&M 77-3

In a dominant performance, Oregon moved up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 poll. Their massive 69-3 win over Oklahoma State rattled college football, while Florida State moved up to No. 10 and Clemson dropped to No. 12 in Week 3.

Oklahoma State faced their worst loss in 20 years under Mike Gundy's leadership. The Ducks showed off their offensive power, racking up 631 yards as players found the end zone nine different times during the blowout.

Leading the offense, Dante Moore threw for 266 yards with three touchdowns. The action kicked off when Noah Whittington broke loose for a 59-yard touchdown on the second play. Adding to the excitement, the defense grabbed two interceptions for touchdowns in the third quarter.

"We want to celebrate good football. It's about team... our team is the secret sauce — the way that we're connected — and I think that showed up in this game," said Dan Lanning to GoDucks.com.

The beating marked Oklahoma State's worst loss since 1907 - back when Oklahoma wasn't even a state. Duck freshman Dakorien Moore impressed with touchdowns both running and receiving.

After beating East Texas A&M 77-3, Florida State jumped up four spots. Despite winning against Troy, Clemson fell four spots. Michigan took the biggest fall, dropping eight spots to No. 23 after their 24-13 loss to Oklahoma.

Under Josh Heupel's leadership, Tennessee made noise by jumping seven spots to No. 15 after beating East Tennessee State. Meanwhile, Georgia dropped two spots to No. 6 after their win against Austin Peay.

The Sooners moved up five spots to No. 13, as Illinois broke through to No. 9. Both Texas A&M and Ole Miss moved up three spots to No. 16 and No. 17.

At the top, everything stayed the same. Ohio State held onto No. 1, with Penn State and LSU staying at No. 2 and No. 3. These powerhouses all won, keeping their undefeated records.