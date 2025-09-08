Bucs Edge Past Falcons 23-20 in Season Opener on Mayfield’s Late TD Pass

In a nail-biting finish at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Baker Mayfield found Emeka Egbuka for a 25-yard touchdown, lifting Tampa Bay over Atlanta 23-20 in their 2025 season opener.

Through the air, Mayfield came through when it counted. His 17 completions on 32 attempts produced three touchdowns and 167 yards. After the game, he told The Falcoholic, "We were looking to score. It wasn't about getting a field goal to tie it and go to overtime."

With this victory, Tampa Bay kicks off their 2025 campaign at 1-0 in NFC South play. Next week: a Monday night showdown with Houston on September 15.

Rookie standout Egbuka scored twice in his NFL debut. His four catches went for 67 yards, with the final grab sealing the win as time ticked away.

Both teams battled hard in a back-and-forth game. Missed kicks and stalled red zone drives kept scoring low.

This latest matchup continues the trend of close games between these division rivals. Since becoming division opponents in 2002, they've split wins evenly like true rivals.