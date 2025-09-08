Alcaraz Wins US Open, Returns to World No. 1 Ranking

In an incredible performance at Flushing Meadows, Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to grab his second US Open title and take back the top ranking in world tennis.

The two tennis stars added another match to their growing rivalry - their third Grand Slam final against each other this season. The Spanish player sealed the win with a powerful ace in the fourth set.

The match saw an unexpected 30-minute delay at the start, while security made way for former President Donald Trump to arrive. No U.S. president had attended the tournament since Bill Clinton in 2000.

The young champ dominated the first set with powerful shots that threw off his opponent's game. But the Italian fought back, landing sharp volleys and strong groundstrokes to even the score.

The third set saw a big shift as the Spaniard hit his stride. He jumped ahead early and stayed there, hammering returns and hitting perfect shots down the lines.

The fourth set was full of back-and-forth action. Both players dropped serve four times, but the defending champion couldn't keep up his early energy when it counted.

This victory follows his tough five-hour win against Sinner at the French Open earlier in 2025. He now leads their head-to-head matches 10-5.

They've now completely taken over men's tennis - winning every major title since 2024. The pair have won eight Grand Slams in a row between them.