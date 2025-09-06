ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs embraces after the game at SoFi Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Justin Herbert looked elite in Brazil Friday night as the LA Chargers defeated Patrick Mahomes and the KC Chiefs 27-21. He completed crucial passes all night but it was his dashing run and sweet slide for a key late first down that will lead the highlight reel.

On the night, Herbert completed 25 of 34 passes for 318 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. That slate was a far cry from his 4 interception playoff loss to the Texans last season.

Conversely, his counterpart, the world famous Patrick Mahomes threw for 258 yards and passed for one touchdown and no interceptions. He ran for another touchdown. It was not a bad game. But it paled in comparison to Herbert. Mahomes was only sacked twice but he was under duress most of the night.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, a former quarterback, loves quarterbacks! And he loves Justin Herbert. His ability was one of the main reasons Harbaugh took the Chargers gig. And frankly, Herbert needed a quarterback friendly coach to help his game climb to the next level. His previous head coach Brandon Staley was nothing short of a disaster who, frankly, set Herbert back a bit.

But he looks to be climbing out of that hole. Justin Herbert looked elite Friday. The Harbaugh-Herbert combo looks very promising and 2025 is off to a great start! For the latest NFL talk and analysis, tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

