Craig Shemon
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Why would a college football player go to North Carolina? Your answer may be: "To play for Bill Belichick, the greatest NFL coach ever." Seemingly. However, we saw the worst and best of North Carolina football this week in a nationally televised broadcast of their season opener vs TCU. It was Belichick's debut as a college coach and it did not go well. The Tar Heels were embarrassed.

The good? Kenan Stadium is beautiful and it looked great under the lights on TV nestled in a wonderful campus in Chapel Hill. And the dignitaries came out for this game. Michael Jordan and Roy Williams were among those present.

But back to the bad. Belichick promised he would run his program like a 33rd NFL team. First off, it looked like Belichick had never assembled a team before. North Carolina was THAT bad. Secondly, he will not let scouts from the Patriots, his former team, watch his kids. He seems to be letting his pettiness for his dismay toward his former employer get in the way of the best interests of his players. He seems to be doing it out of spite.

GO TO NORTH CAROLINA?

If I were at another college football coach I absolutely would use that to recruit against him. Plus, it seems like he won't be there that long. Maybe he will not get an opportunity to return to the NFL, even though he wants to. But his age will become a factor. So will getting blown out in nationally televised games. If I were a good college football player I would chose to play anywhere other than North Carolina right now. The entire program is giving off a strange vibe.

For the latest college football talk, tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

