North Carolina A&T Aggies at UCF Knights: Odds, Spread, and Total

The UCF Knights had to go into overdrive to beat Jacksonville State in Week 1. UCF was trailing 10-3 in the fourth quarter before taking the decisive lead via two TD passes from former Indiana signal-caller Tayven Jackson. This week's potentially easier matchup will only be a reprieve if UCF plays better.

Central Florida will play host to North Carolina A&T of the Football Championship Subdivision inside the Acrisure Bounce House this Saturday at 7 p.m. EST. UCF is a heavy betting favorite to trip the Aggies.

North Carolina A&T has notably beaten FBS teams in the past. In fact, the Aggies won three games in a row in matchups against the top division from 2016-2018, defeating Kent State, Charlotte, and ECU.

Note: There are no official odds for this game as of this writing on Friday, Sept. 5. Use the below information to your advantage, should betting become available.

North Carolina A&T Aggies at UCF Knights Betting Trends

North Carolina A&T is 3-10 in 13 games against FBS schools.

Central Florida is 2-4 in its last six home games.

Totals have gone under in three consecutive UCF games.

North Carolina A&T Aggies at UCF Knights Injury Reports

North Carolina A&T Aggies

None

UCF Knights

Quarterback Cam Fancher is questionable with a back injury.

Running back Taevion Swint is out with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Ric'Darious Farmer is out with an undisclosed injury.

Offensive guard Justin Royes is out with an undisclosed injury.

North Carolina A&T Aggies at UCF Knights Predictions and Picks

Weather forecasts are of keen interest to UCF football fans following the storms, showers, and sizable delays of this summer's action so far. Central Florida sleuth Anthony Aguirre writes for Sports Illustrated, "Thunderstorms are expected to take place in the Orlando area this week and could potentially lead to a cancellation." However, the blogger may have an agenda behind the scary talk: "If multiple rain delays start to become an issue … discussion of building a dome in the 'Bounce House' could begin."

Some contrary forecasts call for clear skies in Orlando on Saturday. It's more likely that UCF could get hit by another "storm" of aggressive defense from an underdog opponent in Week 2. Week 1's Jacksonville State Gamecocks were considered almost as much of a long shot against UCF as this week's Aggies. Central Florida still rushed for only 106 yards in the game, which could easily have gone either way.