Eagles’ Carter Ejected for Spitting on Cowboys QB in Season Opener

In a wild start to the 2025 NFL season opener, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was kicked out of the game. He spit on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott just moments before the first snap.

The scene played out on national TV as NBC's cameras caught Prescott spitting between his linemen. Carter fired back by spitting directly at the Cowboys QB, leading to his immediate ejection from the game.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that referee Shawn Smith called both a "disqualifiable foul" and "non-football act" when booting Carter.

"I let down my teammates and fans... This won't happen again - that's my word," Carter told 6ABC.

The drama erupted during a pause before Dallas's first offensive play. Video evidence showed Carter's response after Prescott spit on the ground.

Prescott explained to YouTube: "Standing by my linemen, I needed to spit but wouldn't do it on them. I spit forward. He asked if I meant to spit at him - by then I felt attacked."

Missing their key defender, the Eagles had trouble keeping up. The Cowboys scored twice before thunderstorms stopped the game in the third quarter.

The NFL will look into the incident. Similar unsportsmanlike behavior in prime-time games has usually resulted in heavy fines and suspensions.

What should have been a night celebrating Philly's Super Bowl win quickly went downhill. Their defense struggled to cover for Carter's absence, as he'd become a key player on the field.