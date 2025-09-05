Dynasty or Downfall? KC Chiefs Open Tonight

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Dynasty or downfall? The Kansas City Chiefs have been on a roll. Since Andy Reid bailed on serviceable quarterback Alex Smith and drafted Patrick Mahomes the Chiefs have dominated the NFL. Tonight they open the 2025 season in Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Outside of Mahomes, who no doubt will continue to be great, the Chiefs best weapon is tight end Travis Kelce. He is getting old. 2024 was subpar for him. It was understandable and predictable because he had spent the entire offseason globetrotting with Taylor Swift on her world tour. But the tour has been over and word on the street is Kelce is in shape and ready for one more big season.

DYNASTY OR DOWNFALL?

Their best player on defense is Chris Jones. He is on the wrong side of 30. But overall the Chiefs have done a nice job replenishing talent with younger players. But going to conference championships and Super Bowls every year for half a decade takes its toll on the body. For some of the Chiefs players their amazing run has been like playing an extra full regular season. At some point the human body can wear out. They have been relatively healthy during this run. Can it last forever? It never does. The question is how long can it go. When the Chiefs open the season tonight, will we see their dynasty or downfall? Will they keep winning at an astonishing rate or will they begin to look like everybody else?

One of the teams trying to catch them is tonight's opponent, the Chargers. LA is a divisional foe so tonight's game is twice as important for their coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert. It should be a great game.