Dolphins vs Colts: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Dolphins battle the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.

The Dolphins were 8-9 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time in the Mike McDaniel era. It was also their first losing season since 2019. Miami is a little banged up right now and might be missing some of its key players on both sides of the ball. De'Von Achane should be good to go, but Tyreek Hill might be a game-time decision. The Fins signed a few new cornerbacks, and they look to bounce back on offense this season.

The Colts were 8-9 last season. Quarterback Anthony Richardson was the youngest opening week starter in the NFL for the second year in a row. He was also decent at rushing the ball. However, in the offseason, Daniel Jones has won the starting role, and a lot of work has gone into preparing for the season. He has slowly built chemistry with his offensive line and wide receivers. This team has talent but it was held back by the QB situation. Long-time Giants QB Jones is ready for a fresh start, and so are the Colts.

Spread

Dolphins +1 (-107)

Colts -1 (-106)

Moneyline

Dolphins -101

Colts -110

Total

Over 46.5 (-108)

Under 46.5 (-103)

The above data was collected on Sept. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Dolphins vs Colts Betting Trends

Miami is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

Miami is 6-3 SU in its last nine games.

Miami is 2-8 SU in its last 10 games against Indianapolis.

Indianapolis is 1-5 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone over in four of Indianapolis' last five games.

The total has gone under in four of Indianapolis' last five games against Miami.

Dolphins vs Colts Injury Reports

Miami Dolphins

Ethan Bonner, CB - Hamstring

Darren Waller, TE - Hip

Jaylen Wright, RB - Knee

De'Von Achane, RB - Calf

Ashtyn Davis, S - Calf

Dee Eskridge, WR - Concussion

Tyreek Hill, WR - Oblique/Calf

Austin Jackson, OL - Toe

Storm Duck, CB - Hip

Julian Hill, TE - Shoulder

Ifeatu Melifonwu, S - Hamstring

Dante Trader Jr., S - Hamstring

Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Goodson, RB - Elbow

Dolphins vs Colts Predictions and Picks

Last season, Miami was ranked 18th in total yards, 15th in passing yards, 21st in rushing yards, and 22nd in total points. The key to the Dolphins' season is the health of Tua Tagovailoa, and he is expected to start Week 1. Miami has a speedy offense and a lot of depth. In the offseason, they upgraded their offensive line, and that will help their running game. Last year, the defense kept them in games, but the secondary still has some issues.

Last season, Indianapolis was ranked 13th in total yards, 25th in passing yards, eighth in rushing yards, and 17th in total points. The Colts are looking for consistency from Jones and a different look on offense. Indy has a good offensive line, depth at the receiving position, and an elite running back. The defense has a new coordinator and will look to be more dynamic.

Best Bet: Under