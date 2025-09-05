Cleveland Guardians vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and Totals

With the season inching toward a close, every game matters for the Cleveland Guardians. The squad is 3.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the American League, making the postseason a far-fetched, yet achievable dream. Standing in their way tonight are the Tampa Bay Rays, another team that has playoff aspirations. The Rays are in slightly better shape than the Guardians, only needing a couple of consecutive wins and some outside help to find themselves in the playoffs.

Gavin Williams will take the mound for what is likely the biggest start of his young career. The righty has been one of the most reliable arms in the rotation for Cleveland, putting up a 3.26 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP in 27 starts. Both of those numbers have drastically improved in his last seven starts, indicating a stretch of truly elite starts. The Rays have been a consistent force at the plate lately, scoring four or more runs in each of their last seven contests, so Williams certainly has his work cut out for him tonight.

The Rays do not have anywhere near the same level of stability on the mound here. Tampa Bay will be forced to turn to its bullpen for the entire game tonight, which is rarely a recipe for success. Griffin Jax has appeared in 63 games for the Rays this season, none of which were starts, and few of which were quality appearances. His ERA sits at 4.98, showing that asking him to work through a couple of scoreless frames might be unreasonable. Tampa Bay will have to continue its quality offense to stay in the game tonight.

Spread

Guardians +1.5 (-179)

Rays -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Guardians +128

Rays -138

Totals

OVER 8 (-102)

UNDER 8 (-108)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Guardians vs Rays Betting Trends

The Guardians are 72-67 ATS this year.

The Guardians are 43-28 ATS when playing on the road.

The UNDER is 27-19-4 when Cleveland comes into the game as a road underdog.

The Rays are 72-68 ATS this season.

The Rays are 29-42 ATS when playing at home.

The UNDER is 39-28-3 in games following a Tampa Bay win.

Guardians vs Rays Injury Reports

Cleveland Guardians

Lane Thomas, CF - Out.

Nic Enright, RP - Out.

Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda, 1B - Out.

Taylor Walls, SS - Out.

Jonny DeLuca, OF - Out.

Guardians vs Rays Prediction and Pick