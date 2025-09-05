Carolina Panthers vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Odds, Spreads, and Total

The Panthers were 5-12 last season and finished third in the NFC South Division. They started that season 1-7, gave up the most points, and had the worst points differential. This season, Carolina will have an improved defensive line and the rushing game should have a little more depth. Quarterback Bryce Young showed improvement at the end of last season, which will look to carry over into this season.

The Jaguars were 4-13 last season and finished third in the AFC South Division. It was the first losing season for the Jags since 2021. The spotlight on this season will be on their number two draft pick, Travis Hunter. He is a two-way star and will play on both offense and defense. In their rushing game, Jacksonville will be pretty deep, and one of their rushers could have a good game.

Spread

Panthers +3.5 (-102)

Jaguars -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Panthers +173

Jaguars -186

Total

Over 46.5 (-103)

Under 46.5 (-104)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Jaguars Betting Trends

Carolina is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Carolina's last seven games.

Carolina is 5-15 SU in its last 20 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Jacksonville's last six games.

Jacksonville is 2-8 SU in its last 10 games.

Jacksonville is 1-4 SU in its last five games at home.

Panthers vs Jaguars Injury Reports

Carolina Panthers

Ikem Ekwonu, T - Illness

Damien Lewis, G - Shoulder/ankle

Damarri Mathis, CB - Knee

Robert Hunt, G - Foot

Jacksonville Jaguars

Montaric Brown, CB - Ankle

Wyatt Milum, OT - Knee

Cole Van Lanen, G - Shoulder

Panthers vs Jaguars Predictions and Picks

Last season, Carolina was ranked fourth from last in total yards, third from last in passing yards, 18th in rushing yards, and 23rd in total points. The all-time series record is 4-4. The Panthers' defense was last in the league, but they might get a little boost with some key guys returning from injury. Carolina's offensive line has improved, and it will be interesting to see how the defense guards Travis Hunter.

Last season, Jacksonville was ranked 25th in total yards, 24th in passing yards, 26th in rushing yards, and 26th in total points. The Jags will look to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 season. The team mostly struggled because quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed time due to injury. He will be learning his third offensive system in five years. Also, the Jacksonville defense was ranked towards the bottom of the league standings. The keys to victory will be finding that offensive flow early on.

Best Bet: Jaguars Spread