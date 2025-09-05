Buccaneers vs Falcons: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle the Atlanta Falcons in this Week 1, NFC South division matchup.

The Bucs were 10-7 last season and won the NFC South for the fourth year in a row. They lost in the Wild Card round to the Washington Commanders, 23-20. The season had a couple of losing and winning stretches, but the Buccaneers were able to finish the season strong. Quarterback Baker Mayfield had a great season, finishing with exactly 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. Also, Mike Evans picked up 1,000 receiving yards for the 11th season in a row.

The Falcons were 8-9 last season and finished second in the NFC South. It was the seventh year in a row that they didn't make the playoffs. They had a strong, 6-3 start to the season, but struggled in the second half. Running back Bijan Robinson was a huge offensive weapon for the team. He tallied 1,456 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Atlanta's eight draft picks from 2024 will look to step up their game in the upcoming season.

Spread

Buccaneers -1.5 (-104)

Falcons +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Buccaneers -119

Falcons +108

Total

OVER 47 (-106)

UNDER 47 (-111)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Tampa Bay's last five games.

Tampa Bay is 6-2 SU in its last eight games.

Tampa Bay is 1-5 ATS in its last six games against Atlanta.

Atlanta is 1-6-1 ATS in its last eight games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Atlanta's last nine games.

Atlanta is 2-6 SU in its last eight games.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin Jr. WR - Ankle

Christian Izien, S - Oblique

Haason Reddick, OLB - Not injury related, personal

Vita Vea, NT - Foot

Tristan Wirfs, T - Knee

Benjamin Morrison, CB - Quad

Cade Otton, TE - Groin

Josh Hayes, CB - Ankle

Sean Tucker, RB - Hand

Mike Evans, WR - Rest

Atlanta Falcons

Darnell Mooney, WR - Shoulder

Clark Phillips III, CB - Rib

DeMarcco Hellams, SAF - Hamstring

Jack Nelson, OT - Calf

A.J. Terrell, CB - Not injury related, resting player

Ray-Ray McCloud, WR - Not injury related, resting player

Buccaneers vs Falcons Predictions and Picks

Last season, Tampa Bay was ranked third in total yards, third in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, and fourth in total points. The Bucs are a top-five offensive team, and their main core is returning. They are deep at running back and added Bucky Irving into the mix. The Tampa defense is great at putting pressure on the quarterback and has one of the best defensive tackle duos in Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey.

Last season, Atlanta was ranked sixth in total yards, fifth in passing yards, 10th in rushing yards, and 13th in points scored. The Michael Penix Jr. era has begun for the Falcons. In 2024, he was able to show some of his skills off, and now he gets to be the full-time quarterback. Penix Jr. will be tested against a tough Bucs defense, which is solid at creating pressure. The Atlanta pass defense added some new pieces, but they still might struggle against Mayfield's efficient arm.

Best Bet: Buccaneers Spread