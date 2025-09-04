Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Seeks Woody’s Win Record

Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes waits to take the field prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field on November 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is one win from breaking Ohio State legend Woody Hayes's All-Time Big Ten Win total. In his 27th year as the dean of all college football coaches and the head coach at Iowa, Ferentz tied Hayes's mark of 205 wins last week with a victory over Albany.

The Hawkeyes will have a tougher task this week if Ferentz is to reach the mountain top. Iowa faces in-state rival and 16th ranked Iowa State on the road in the CyHawk Rivalry.

Ferentz is pretty low key and doesn't seem too interested in the record. Whenever he is asked about it he shrugs it of like it's no big deal. But it is a big deal and a lot of people want to see him get the mark.

On paper it doesn't look like he has the roster talent to beat Iowa State. But he rarely does. And yet he wins. A lot. That's good coaching! If you've heard the term "complimentary football," chances are Ferentz invented it. He believes in blocking well, running the ball and taklng care of the ball. And taking care of the ball means he is adverse to passing it. Too many things can go wrong with a pass. He would rather see his team get off a solid punt, flip the field and let his defense hold ground. That way he can live to play another set of downs later. That's complimentary football. More teams lose games than win them. Iowa does not beat themselves.

IOWA COACH KIRK FERENTZ JUST WINS

As Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz seeks to surpass Woody Hayes's mark we can look back to his first year at Iowa. In 1999 his team won one game. Since then he has 8 seasons with double digit win totals. He has 8 more seasons with 8 or 9 wins. All of those seasons add up to 205 wins.