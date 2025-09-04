Cleveland Guardians vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Cleveland Guardians will continue their road trip out East against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight. What might seem like an inconsequential game between two teams unlikely to slide into postseason contention actually holds a fair amount of meaning. The Guardians are three games out of the final AL wild card spot, while the Rays sit only 2.5 games behind. The winner of this series is likely to hang around in the playoff race, while the loser takes on increasingly steep odds of postseason play.

Cleveland has slowly seen its rotation go from a strength to a looming weakness over the last couple of seasons. It has not helped at all that Logan Allen, tonight's starter, has not contributed quality pitching throughout this season. The lefty has a 4.42 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP through 26 starts and 27 total appearances, numbers that are somehow an improvement from his 2024 statistics. The Rays are red-hot at the plate as of late, scoring six or more runs in each of their last four contests. This will likely be another tough matchup for Allen.

Opposite Allen is a pitcher who has had far more success in 2025 than he has. Ryan Pepiot has been Tampa Bay's most reliable arm, sporting a solid 3.70 and a 1.15 WHIP to match. Those numbers and the pitching they indicate will not draw any high-level Cy Young attention, but they show that Pepiot has been one of the best starters in the MLB through consistently good play. The Guardians have hit well lately, too, but it is hard to view almost any matchup as a negative one for Pepiot.

Spread

Guardians +1.5 (-155)

Rays -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline

Guardians +130

Rays -146

Totals

Over 8 (-116)

Under 8 (-101)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Guardians vs Rays Betting Trends

The Guardians are 72-66 ATS this season.

The Guardians are 43-27 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 26-19-4 when Cleveland enters the game as a road underdog.

The Rays are 71-68 ATS this year.

The Rays are 28-42 ATS at home.

The under is 38-28-3 in games following a Tampa Bay win.

Guardians vs Rays Injury Reports

Cleveland Guardians

Lane Thomas, CF - Out

Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda, 1B - Out

Taylor Walls, SS - Out

Jonny DeLuca, OF - Out

Guardians vs Rays Prediction and Pick