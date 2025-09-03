Three Players Ejected After Giants-Rockies Brawl Following First-Inning Homer

All hell broke loose at Coors Field when Rafael Devers smashed a two-run homer, triggering a huge fight that ended with three players getting kicked out of the San Francisco Giants' win over Colorado.

Things got heated after Devers stopped to watch his monster home run, took a couple steps backward, then flipped his bat away. As he jogged toward first, he and pitcher Kyle Freeland started jawing at each other, which quickly got out of hand.

When it was over, umps tossed Freeland along with Giants players Matt Chapman and Willy Adames. The fight ruined what should have been Adames' 30th birthday celebration during the game.

What began as smack talk turned into chaos when both benches cleared onto the field. Punches were thrown from everywhere during the wild brawl, causing an eight-minute delay before the game could continue.

Colorado brought in Antonio Senzatela after Freeland was thrown out. He didn't last long - failing to get a single out before leaving.

The homer that started everything came on Freeland's 0-2 pitch. Devers was stuck mid-run during the fight until umpires told him to finish running home.

San Francisco stayed hot with their ninth win in ten games. By getting above .500 for just the second time since early August, they kept their playoff hopes alive.