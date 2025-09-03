Roger Goodell’s Take On Moving Super Bowl to Presidents Day Weekend

The NFL's biggest game could see a major change. Commissioner Roger Goodell hopes to shift the Super Bowl to Presidents Day weekend by expanding the season to 18 games. "I think if you went to 18 weeks regular season that would probably occur... I think it would be a really great move," Goodell told ESPN.

The 2026 Super Bowl is currently set for Feb. 8, with Presidents Day falling on Feb. 16. The proposed change would add another game to the schedule, spreading 18 games over 18 weeks.

Teams would cut back on preseason games - dropping to two from three. The overall number stays at 20 games, making this the biggest schedule change since the NFL added a 17th game in 2021.

Player safety remains the key concern in these discussions. Goodell addressed this: "We continue to make our game safer... Can we do it safely for our players?"

Players aren't jumping on board. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pushed back against more games, suggesting extra bye weeks instead.

Money is another sticking point. Pittsburgh safety DeShon Elliott was blunt: "They're not paying us enough money already... as a player union, we should get way more money than what we're getting — and not just the top guys."

Formal discussions haven't begun. Any changes need approval from the NFL Players Association through collective bargaining.

Previous changes caused controversy. The NFL's move to 17 games in 2021 broke a schedule format that had lasted since 1978.

The Super Bowl has been a early February Sunday tradition since 2004. This change would end that 20-year custom.