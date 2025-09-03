Ready for Some Football? NFL Starts Tomorrow!

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Craig Shemon
Jalen Hurts #1 and Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles walk off the field against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 16, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Are you ready for some football? The 2025 NFL season kicks off tomorrow when the Cowboys face the Super Bowl Champion Eagles. These teams had very different off-seasons. The Eagles have been very quiet. They made a couple of moves on their roster and handled their business as usual. Meanwhile the Dallas Cowboys have been nothing short of a dumpster fire this off season. Most of the spring and summer were consumed with the Jerry Jones - Micah Parsons contract showdown. Ultimately, the Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers last week. Parsons was arguably the Cowboys best player.

Now, as the season kicks off, the Eagles are expected to make another run at the Super Bowl and the Cowboys season seems sunk before it gets started. How 'bout them Cowboys?!

READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL?

As soon as the Cowboys and Eagles game is over we turn our attention to Friday night's game in Brazil as the Chiefs and Chargers open their seasons. The Chiefs have dominated the NFL over the past five years with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid. Meanwhile, the Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert needs to take a big step forward so that his ability and production are on the same plain. Plus, any team coached by Jim Harbaugh is going to be interesting.

So are you ready for some football? Those two games set the table for a full weekend of NFL football. For the latest NFL football talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
