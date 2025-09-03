Kawhi Leonard got $28 million through KL2 Aspire LLC from the now-bankrupt Aspiration. The weird payments depended on him staying with the LA Clippers.

The deal's odd setup meant the NBA star didn't have to do any promotional work. Former employees slammed the green company's deal as a way to secretly pay Leonard.

Unlike normal athlete endorsements, this deal didn't need any social media posts or public appearances. The big difference from regular sports marketing deals raised red flags.

The money went right to "Uncle Dennis" Robertson, who handles Leonard's business dealings. NBA officials had looked into Robertson before in 2019 for possible rule-breaking benefits but cleared him.

"Neither Mr. Ballmer nor the Clippers circumvented the salary cap or engaged in any misconduct related to Aspiration. Any contrary assertion is provably false," said team officials to Sportskeeda.

Looking at Leonard's deals shows how he keeps landing big money. He got $104 million over three years in 2019. Then came a huge $176 million extension in 2021. Now he's locked in another $149 million through 2024.

Adam Silver, the NBA's commissioner, treats salary cap cheating like stealing. If new proof comes up, the league keeps investigating - no matter when it happened.

Steve Ballmer wearing two hats as team owner and Aspiration investor makes things murky. The company said it was all about planting trees to reduce carbon emissions.

"Uncle Dennis" gets extra attention because of his past moves. His previous free agency tactics led to NBA investigations about possible tampering.