Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Miami Marlins will look to avoid a clean sweep against the Washington Nationals tonight. Somehow, Washington's pitching staff has led the club to two straight victories, holding the Miami lineup to two total runs over 18 innings. The Marlins will need an offensive rebound here if they hope to avoid a humiliating third loss in a row to a bad Washington team.
Miami's pitching is somewhat questionable coming into this contest. Eury Perez has been solid for the majority of the season, but the last couple of outings have been nightmarish for him. Over his last seven appearances, Perez has amassed a 5.01 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP, atrocious numbers that show how badly he has performed in recent outings. However, the righty did perform well in his lone outing against Washington this season, holding the Nationals to a single run in four innings. A return to form could be on the table here.
The Nationals have one of the worst starting pitching rotations in the MLB, as illustrated by the fact that Mitchell Parker has made 27 starts this year. Parker has been one of the worst pitchers in the league this season, posting a 5.94 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP. Those numbers are downright terrible, and they get even worse in Parker's last seven starts. The lefty has a 9.00 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP in that span, numbers that need no further explanation. If the Marlins cannot get their bats going against Parker, it is hard to see them doing it at all.
Spread
- Marlins -1.5 (+125)
- Nationals +1.5 (-140)
Moneyline
- Marlins -132
- Nationals +123
Totals
- Over 9 (-108)
- Under 9 (-105)
*The above data was collected on Sept. 3, 3035, and may have changed since writing.
Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Marlins are 80-59 ATS this season.
- The Marlins are 43-30 ATS in games following a loss.
- The over is 35-34-2 in Miami's road games.
- The Nationals are 66-72 ATS this year.
- The Nationals are 27-27 ATS in games following a win.
- The under is 17-14-6 when Washington plays a divisional opponent.
Marlins vs Nationals Injury Reports
Miami Marlins
- Kyle Stowers, LF - Out
- Graham Pauley, 3B - Out
- Dane Myers, RF - Out
- Derek Hill, OF - Day-to-Day
Washington Nationals
- Keibert Ruiz, C - Out
- Jacob Young, OF - Day-to-day
Marlins vs Nationals Prediction and Pick
Chris King of Winners and Whiners writes, "Miami has gone over the number in 68 of their 138 games, with four pushes, on the season entering Tuesday. The Marlins are tied for 17th in the majors with 4.34 runs per game, a number that climbs to 4.87 runs per game on the road. Miami has an average total of 9.30 runs per game, and that number climbs to 10.07 runs per game on the road this season. Washington entered Tuesday having gone over the total in 68 of their 137 games, with nine pushes, on the season. The Nationals are 25th in the majors with 4.18 runs per game, a number that falls to 3.88 runs per game at home. Washington has an average total of 9.66 runs per game, and that number slips to 9.65 runs per game at home this season. We saw just two runs in the opener, and even if Parker struggles, it's hard to see the Nationals doing enough offensively. Take the under here as a result."