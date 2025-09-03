Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Miami Marlins will look to avoid a clean sweep against the Washington Nationals tonight. Somehow, Washington's pitching staff has led the club to two straight victories, holding the Miami lineup to two total runs over 18 innings. The Marlins will need an offensive rebound here if they hope to avoid a humiliating third loss in a row to a bad Washington team.

Miami's pitching is somewhat questionable coming into this contest. Eury Perez has been solid for the majority of the season, but the last couple of outings have been nightmarish for him. Over his last seven appearances, Perez has amassed a 5.01 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP, atrocious numbers that show how badly he has performed in recent outings. However, the righty did perform well in his lone outing against Washington this season, holding the Nationals to a single run in four innings. A return to form could be on the table here.

The Nationals have one of the worst starting pitching rotations in the MLB, as illustrated by the fact that Mitchell Parker has made 27 starts this year. Parker has been one of the worst pitchers in the league this season, posting a 5.94 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP. Those numbers are downright terrible, and they get even worse in Parker's last seven starts. The lefty has a 9.00 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP in that span, numbers that need no further explanation. If the Marlins cannot get their bats going against Parker, it is hard to see them doing it at all.

Spread

Marlins -1.5 (+125)

Nationals +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline

Marlins -132

Nationals +123

Totals

Over 9 (-108)

Under 9 (-105)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 3, 3035, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Marlins are 80-59 ATS this season.

The Marlins are 43-30 ATS in games following a loss.

The over is 35-34-2 in Miami's road games.

The Nationals are 66-72 ATS this year.

The Nationals are 27-27 ATS in games following a win.

The under is 17-14-6 when Washington plays a divisional opponent.

Marlins vs Nationals Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers, LF - Out

Graham Pauley, 3B - Out

Dane Myers, RF - Out

Derek Hill, OF - Day-to-Day

Washington Nationals

Keibert Ruiz, C - Out

Jacob Young, OF - Day-to-day

Marlins vs Nationals Prediction and Pick