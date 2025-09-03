Buccaneers Sign Luke Goedeke to $90 Million Contract Extension

Tampa Bay just landed a huge deal, locking in Luke Goedeke through 2029 with a massive $90 million extension. The contract locks in $50 million, putting him as the NFL's third-highest paid right tackle at $22.5 million per year.

Only Detroit's Penei Sewell and Philadelphia's Lane Johnson will make more at the position. The Bucs wrapped up this huge deal just before their 2025 season opener.

After coming in as a second-round pick in 2022, Goedeke has shown he's worth every penny. He's held down the line in 38 of 41 regular-season games plus four playoff matchups. Moving from left guard to right tackle in 2023 really helped him take off.

This move lines up perfectly with Tampa Bay's plan to build a rock-solid offensive line. They already locked down left tackle Tristan Wirfs last August - now both sides are secured through 2029.

Even with Wirfs, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan getting banged up, GM Jason Licht keeps finding ways to keep key players around. His smart money moves have kept the team in the hunt.

The journey wasn't smooth for the Wisconsin native. A shoulder injury almost ended his high school playing days. But he pushed through, taking a year off in college while switching from tight end to offensive line powerhouse at Central Michigan.

His hard work paid off. He grabbed All-Mid-American Conference honors and got invited to the Senior Bowl in 2022, capping an amazing rise from small-town player to NFL prospect.