2026 World Cup Ticket Prices Revealed With New Flexible Pricing Model

FIFA's new ticket pricing plan for the 2026 World Cup reaches an all-time high, with prices ranging from $60 to $6,710. This shows a big change in how the organization prices its flagship tournament.

The jump in prices is huge compared to previous tournaments. Tickets went for just $25 to $475 in 1994. Even at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the priciest tickets topped out at $1,607.

"Get your tickets early... because anything could happen," said Heimo Schirgi, FIFA's World Cup 2026 COO, to SF Gate.

A Visa-only lottery runs September 10-19. Lucky winners can buy tickets starting October 1, with limits of four tickets per match and 40 total for the tournament. This system helps handle the huge crowd interest expected.

This massive tournament covers North America from June 11 to July 19. With 48 teams playing 104 matches, it's much bigger than past World Cups. Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. get automatic spots as hosts.

Big spenders can go for VIP treatment. Special hospitality packages start at $5,300 and go up to $73,200 per person, letting fans watch multiple games at chosen stadiums.

Didn't get tickets in the first round? You'll have two more chances. A late October window leads to November sales, with open buying starting after December 5.

Having three host countries makes planning tricky. Fans must choose between following their team around or staying in one place, unlike previous tournaments where catching several games was easier.