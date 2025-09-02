TCU Steamrolls North Carolina 48-14 in Belichick’s College Debut

In a rough start to his college career, Bill Belichick watched TCU hammer North Carolina by 34 points. The defeat marked the worst defensive beating in his legendary coaching career.

"We played competitively but then just couldn't sustain it," said Belichick to CBS News. "Obviously, we have a lot of work to do. We need to do a better job all the way around - coaching, playing, all three phases of the game."

While UNC scraped together just 222 yards, TCU's offense went off. After the Tar Heels scored first, TCU answered with 41 straight points, killing any chance of a close game.

TCU's quarterback Josh Hoover carved up the defense, hitting 27 passes. Running back Kevorian Barnes plowed through tackles for 113 yards, including a jaw-dropping 75-yard run that quieted the home crowd.

The 48-point beating topped Belichick's previous worst - a 47-17 loss to Buffalo in 2021. In his 500-plus NFL games, his teams had only fallen behind by this much four times.

For TCU, Jordan Dwyer tore through defenders for 136 yards on nine catches. When Devean Deal grabbed a fumble and raced to the end zone, fans started heading for the exits at Kenan Stadium.

Despite the brutal loss, celebrities filled the stands. Michael Jordan, Randy Moss, Roy Williams, and Lawrence Taylor watched as the six-time Super Bowl champion coach kicked off his college career.