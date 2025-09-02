Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Miami Marlins will head to the nation's capital to face the Washington Nationals. The teams are currently neighbors in the NL East's cellar, making this matchup more about pride than stringing together meaningful games. Both squads would love to knock off a rival, so fans should be in for an entertaining game nonetheless.

The Marlins will turn to one of the youngest players on their team to make tonight's start. Adam Mazur is only 24 years old, and this will be his 11th start in his MLB career. The two that came this season were not particularly good, with the righty amassing a 5.59 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP in a total of 9.2 innings of work. The Nationals are a good team to attempt a rebound against thanks to their almost entirely dormant offense.

The Nationals have also turned to the youth movement tonight. Cade Cavalli is 27, but he will make only the seventh start of his career here. Through his five 2025 starts, the youngster has posted a 5.11 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP, numbers that show he has been just as ineffective as his Miami counterpart. The Marlins are not a terrible offense, making this pitching situation less appealing than Mazur's.

Spread

Marlins -1.5 (+149)

Nationals +1.5 (-179)

Moneyline

Marlins -105

Nationals -110

Totals

OVER 9 (-108)

UNDER 9 (-111)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Marlins are 80-58 ATS this season.

The Marlins are 44-26 ATS when playing on the road.

The OVER is 19-18 when Miami plays an NL East opponent.

The Nationals are 26-27 ATS in games following a win.

The Nationals are 28-41 ATS when playing at home.

The OVER is 34-31-3 when Washington plays on their home field.

Marlins vs Nationals Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers, LF - Out.

Graham Pauley, 3B - Out.

Dane Myers, OF - Out.

Derek Hill, OF - Day-to-Day.

Washington Nationals

Keibert Ruiz, C - Out.

Drew Millas, C - Out.

Marlins vs Nationals Prediction and Pick

There is a case to be made for both of these teams. Mazur has been terrible, and there is no reason to think that he will improve in this matchup. Any bet on the Marlins when he is on the mound is suspect.

All of the same can be said about Cavalli, but the Marlins have the edge of a fairly hot offense. Miami's lineup has knocked in five or more runs in four of its last five games, and none of the matchups have been as favorable as Cavalli is. With that being said, the Marlins will have to keep up with Mazur's pitching, taking away a little bit of appeal.