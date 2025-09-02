Miami Dolphins Remove Hill’s Team Captaincy

Miami took away Tyreek Hill's captain role for the season after he left during their last game against the Jets and suggested he wanted out of South Beach.

In a big change, six players now sport the "C" patch: QB Tua Tagovailoa, FB Alec Ingold, C Aaron Brewer, LB Jordyn Brooks, DT Zach Sieler, and Bradley Chubb on defense. While three kept their positions from last year, Brewer, Brooks, and Chubb stepped up as leaders for the first time.

"We put our trust in guys who proved themselves daily. The team knew exactly who they wanted leading them," head coach Mike McDaniel told ESPN.

Hill had worn the captain's patch in Miami for three straight years after coming from Kansas City. The switch comes after a rough 2024 season where the team missed the playoffs, finishing 8-9.

During that final game, cameras showed Hill checked out on the bench. He stirred up drama by talking about trades before walking his comments back with an apology weeks later.

After putting up huge numbers in 2023 - 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns - his performance dropped off last year. Things got tougher when Tua was sidelined with a head injury.

Tension from last season remains. This summer, Tua made it clear Hill needed to earn back his teammates' trust.

McDaniel emphasized that Hill took part in captain voting, pointing out that leadership isn't just about wearing patches.