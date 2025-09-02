FSU Football Player Shot in Car Near Tallahassee, Fighting for His Life

FSU linebacker Ethan Pritchard is in stable condition but fighting for survival after being shot Sunday night in Havana, Florida. The shooting happened while the freshman was sitting in a car outside Havana Heights Apartments, just north of Tallahassee.

Doctors are keeping Pritchard heavily sedated while watching for signs of brain injury. The shooting came just hours after FSU beat Alabama, 31-17.

"We're grateful for all of the resources around our players...they love this family that we get to be a part of," said Coach Mike Norvell to YouTube.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office says Pritchard was driving his aunt home from a family gathering when someone shot at their car as they turned near the apartment complex.

Norvell went straight to the hospital to be with the player's family before his scheduled Monday press conference. Later, he called the situation "extremely tragic."

The promising freshman had joined FSU this summer after shining at Seminole High School in Sanford, where he was rated one of Central Florida's best defensive players.

While Pritchard didn't play in Saturday's big win - Alabama's first regular-season non-conference road loss in 20 years - his injury has hit the team hard.

Police are still looking for suspects. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking anyone with information to call their hotline or use their app to submit tips.

People living nearby are scared and want to know what led to the shooting.