Bill Belichick looked bored coaching college football Monday night. After decades as the most successful NFL coach in history he took the North Carolina coaching gig when he ran out of NFL options. Monday night, in front of a national television audience, his Tar Heels lost to TCU in a 48-14 blowout.

There was one bright spot for North Carolina, though. When starting QB Gio Lopez left the game with an apparent lower body injury, Max Johnson entered the game. It was his first action since a gruesome leg injury sidelined him for a year. Not only was it a victory for him to return to the field but he played really well. Johnson completed 9 of 11 passes for 103 yards and threw a touchdown to his brother tight end Jake Johnson. It was a great story on an otherwise dull night.

BILL BELICHICK LOOKED BORED

Bill Belichick looked bored. And while that is his normal demeanor, he seemed disinterested. He showed no pleasure when the Tar heels scored their first touchdown. And he wasn't even that fired up when his players made mistakes. The only time he chewed out an official was when a pass hit the ground and they needed replay to confirm it.

Even his 24 year old girlfriend seemed disinterested in the suits among Randy Moss, Michael Jordon and Roy Williams. She offered a golfer's clap following North Carolina's first touchdown and seemed utterly amazed when Moss was wildly pumping his arms in elation for an extended period of time.