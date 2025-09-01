Rough Weekend for SEC to Start College Football Season

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 01: Wide receiver Slade Bolden #18 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is tackled by linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the fourth quarter of the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

It was a rough weekend for SEC football to start the 2025 season. First of all, let's start with the best of the best. The SEC's best, and the nation's best according to rankings, the Texas Longhorns could not score against the Ohio State Buckeyes defense for 46 and a half minutes. Plenty of credit goes to the Ohio State defense led by new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. He inherited a unit that lost 8 starters from their national championship team and he made them look better!

And he made them look better against a team led by a Manning! Arch Manning entered the 2025 season as the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. He is not the favorite any more. The OSU defense made him look plain and average. And that's being generous. He was off target and at times looked confused. The Longhorns offense did not look decent until they pressed with some hurry-up action in the fourth quarter. And that was surprising because head coach and Longhorns play caller Steve Sarkisian is an offensive mastermind. Instead, his play calling was dull vanilla.

Now, let's focus on the big upset of the day. Alabama is supposed to be "back" under second year coach Kalen DeBoer. Instead they opened at Florida State and lost to a program that only won two games last year. Ouch. Alabama fans are antsy and FSU fans are the ones saying they are "back."

It was a rough weekend for SEC football fans. Going into week two the SEC has a chance to redeem itself with Oklahoma hosting Michigan. And they need to hope there aren't any other unexpected setbacks.