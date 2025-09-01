FSU Florida and Miami Great Starts to 2025 Season!

FSU Florida and Miami are all off to great starts for the 2025 college football season. Let's start with Florida State's opening and shocking win over Alabama. Florida State, after running the table two seasons ago watched the bottom fall out last year with a two win season. FSU head coach Mike Norvell went from honeymoon to hot seat in record time. After his 31-17 win over Alabama Saturday Norvell can rest for a week and 'Bama coach Kalen DeBoer is nervous now.

Adding to the intrigue of this game was new FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos who ran his mouth all summer by taunting Alabama saying retired coach Nick Saban won't be able to save you. He was right. He backed up the talk and beat Alabama. If he keeps this up he might become an FSU legend in no time.

FSU FLORIDA AND MIAMI LOOKING GOOD!

Meanwhile the Florida Gators opened with a scrimmage-like game against Long Island. Their 55-0 victory was business as usual. Nobody is criticizing the Gators for scheduling Long Island. It's about the only break in their brutal 12 game schedule. Gators quarterback and Heisman hopeful DJ Lagway was efficient by throwing 3 touchdown passes.

And finally the Miami Hurricanes beat the mighty Notre Dame Fighting Irish Sunday night 27-24. Georgia transfer QB threw 2 touchdown passes for the Canes and looked a lot better than he did compared to last year when Bulldog receivers dropped all his passes. Although, in usual Miami defensive fashion they did blow a double digit fourth quarter lead before nailing down the win. They might have to rely on the offense to outscore people again this year.