FGCU Volleyball Begins New Era with Coach Baziquetto-Allen

Florida Gulf Coast University's volleyball program picked Thais Baziquetto-Allen to lead the Eagles toward their fifth ASUN title in a row. She joins after winning three championships at Florida SouthWestern State College.

The 2025 season starts on Aug. 30 at Alico Arena with a match against Missouri at 1 p.m., followed by another match against James Madison at 7 p.m.

"We have an excellent mixed group of players, like we have players who have been here for a while. We have players coming back from last year. You know, I thought they were done, and now they came back, and we had many new players transfer in, but everybody really bought into the FGCU way," Baziquetto-Allen told WINK News.

Last year's squad had a 27-5 record. They went 15-1 in conference play. After winning the ASUN tournament for the fourth straight time, they earned an NCAA Tournament spot.

The roster shows big changes. Five players stayed. Ten new faces joined. Among them, four followed their coach from FSW: Abby Toeniskoetter, Julija Grubisic-Cabo, Anna Marzella, and Barbara Koehler.

"She made a great impact on my life," Koehler said, according to Gulf Coast News. "I'm very grateful to have her to finish with her again."

The new coach plans to keep what works while adding fresh ideas. "They were always an excellent blocking team, and I think that's something we'll continue to do. That's something we want to be a staple of our program: play tough defense and serve well. I want to bring a little bit more diversity to the offense."