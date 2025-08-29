Security Tackles Fan Running Across Field During UCF’s Two-Hour Weather Delay

At UCF's Acrisure Bounce House stadium, security guards took down a fan who ran across the field during a long lightning delay. The event unfolded during UCF's tight 17-10 win over Jacksonville State Thursday night.

The weather caused problems throughout the game, with the biggest delay hitting in the second quarter. During the wait, students formed a conga line through the bleachers. A few brave fans broke the rules by running onto the field.

Security rushed in when people jumped the field barriers. Stadium staff will look at security camera footage next week. Even with storms looming, 43,000 loyal fans filled the stands.

The choppy game stayed tied at zero until after halftime - the first time Jacksonville State was held scoreless in a first half since '93. Both teams struggled to get going as weather delays kept killing their rhythm.

In the fourth quarter, UCF quarterback Tayven Jackson finally got the offense moving with two touchdowns. His crucial 33-yard pass to DJ Black won the game with just 61 seconds left.

The game featured two teams with new coaches - Scott Frost back on UCF's sideline while Charles Kelly coached his first game at Jacksonville State. Both teams had major roster changes, with UCF bringing in 70 new players and Jacksonville State adding 50 newcomers.

Bad weather seems to follow Jacksonville State's coaching debuts. Similar delays happened in Bill Clark's first game in 2013 and Rich Rodriguez's opener last year.

Scouts from the Giants and Chargers watched from above, while bowl game officials, including those from the Cure Bowl, were there to see the action.