Rays vs Nationals: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Rays have dropped two games in a row and will try to get their offense going against the Washington Nationals.

The Rays are 64-69 and are fourth in the AL East Division. They recently dropped two out of three games to the Cleveland Guardians. Tampa won the first game 9-0. Then they were shut out 3-0 and lost the final 4-3. In the previous game, the Rays gradually surrendered a 3-1 lead and lost in extra innings. The offense recorded seven hits, with Brandon Lowe leading the way with a home run and two RBIs.

The Nationals are 53-80 and are last in the NL East Division. They have dropped five games in a row and were just swept by the New York Yankees. None of the games were very close, and Washington's pitching staff allowed 10 or more runs in two of them. The offense is struggling, and the Nationals have played four straight series against teams that are in playoff spots.

Spread

Rays -1.5 (+122)

Nationals +1.5 (-149)

Moneyline

Rays -139

Nationals +110

Total

OVER 9 (-108)

UNDER 9 (-119)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Nationals Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Tampa Bay's last 16 games.

Tampa Bay is 3-6 SU in its last nine games.

Tampa Bay is 5-1 SU in its last six games against Washington.

Washington is 0-5 SU in its last five games.

Washington is 6-3 SU in its last nine games when playing at home against Tampa Bay.

Washington is 1-6 SU in its last seven games against an opponent in the American League.

Rays vs Nationals Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Jonny DeLuca, CF - 10-day IL

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - 10-day IL

Willy Vasquez, 3B - Day-to-day

Adrian Santana, SS - Day-to-day

Theo Gillen, RF - Day-to-day

Mason Auer, OF - Day-to-day

Stuart Fairchild, RF - 60-day IL

Richie Palacios, LF - 60-day IL

Jonathan Aranda, 1B - 10-day IL

Taylor Walls, SS - 10-day IL

Xavier Isaac, 1B - Day-to-day

Washington Nationals

Keibert Ruiz, C - 7-day IL

Drew Millas, C - Out

Daylen Lile, RF - Day-to-day

Juan Yepez, 1B - Day-to-day

Yoander Rivero, 3B - Day-to-day

Rays vs Nationals Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is 30-36 on the road and 4-6 in its last 10 games. The Rays are ranked 14th in runs scored, 11th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging percentage. They are ranked 16th in ERA.

Yandy Diaz leads the team in batting average. In the Cleveland series, he had seven hits, including a home run. The Rays' offense can be inconsistent, and they just need their big bats to set the tone. On the mound for the Rays is Adrian Houser, who is 7-4, with a 2.88 ERA. He has nine quality starts this season, but has a 5.32 ERA in August.

Washington is 26-39 at home and 3-7 in their last 10 games. The Nationals are tied for 21st in runs scored, 20th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging percentage. They are ranked second-to-last in ERA.

James Wood leads the team in home runs and RBIs. In the New York series, he had five hits, including two doubles. Washington has been playing tough teams, and now they can finally regroup against a below .500 team. On the mound for the Nationals is Mitchell Parker, who is 7-14, with a 6.08 ERA. He has eight quality starts this season, but a 12.00 ERA in August.

Best Bet: Rays Moneyline