Phillies’ Schwarber Hits Four Home Runs, Sets Team RBI Record in 19-4 Win

In an amazing show of power, Kyle Schwarber hit four homers and brought in nine runs as Philadelphia beat Atlanta 19-4 on Tuesday night. His incredible night made him just the 21st player ever to hit four home runs in a single MLB game.

The powerful left-hander was perfect at bat except for one try, putting himself in the record books. Those nine RBIs broke the Phillies' single-game record, while pushing his season home run count to 49 - leading the National League.

"It's pretty cool. It was a fun night, great atmosphere. Wouldn't want to do it with a better group of guys than we have here," said Schwarber to Sportsnet.

His streak started with a solo home run off Cal Quantrill. Then came three more shots against Austin Cox and Wander Suero. His only miss? A popup against a position player, leading to an honest comment to ESPN: "I stink against position players. All you're trying to do is get a good pitch. I got the pitch. Just popped it up."

No Phillie had hit four in one game since Mike Schmidt in April 1976. The excited Citizens Bank Park fans chanted "M-V-P" after the third homer cleared the fence.

His huge night put him in second place for single-season homers in team history, with only Ryan Howard's 58 in 2006 ahead. His MLB-best 119 RBIs are the most he's ever had.

The achievement is just the third time this year a player has hit four, joining Eugenio Suárez and Nick Kurtz. Nobody had done it since J.D. Martinez in 2017.

With 49 homers, he's just one behind Seattle's Cal Raleigh for the MLB lead. The big night broke a tie with Shohei Ohtani for the NL lead.