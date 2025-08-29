Miami Marlins vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Miami Marlins will continue their four-game series against the New York Mets tonight. This game holds vastly different meanings for each of these teams, with the Marlins going nowhere fast while the Mets continue to compete for the NL East crown. Regardless of their own postseason aspirations, Miami would love to play spoiler to a divisional rival here.

Luckily for the Marlins, they will have one of their best starters on the hill for this contest. Eury Perez has been unexpectedly good this year, putting up a 3.44 ERA and a ridiculous 0.98 WHIP over 14 starts. In his last outing, he held the Toronto Blue Jays to two runs over six innings of work, successfully limiting one of the best offenses in the major leagues. The Mets will present another stiff test here.

Opposing Perez is rookie Jonah Tong. Tong will be making his MLB debut in front of his home crowd tonight after a couple of insanely good seasons in the minor leagues. The Marlins are a quietly mediocre offense, especially against right-handed pitching. Miami's lineup sees an uptick in nearly every major offensive stat against righties, setting up a potentially difficult debut for the youngster Tong.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-172)

Mets -1.5 (+139)

Moneyline

Marlins +120

Mets -154

Totals

OVER 7.5 (-127)

UNDER 7.5 (-101)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Mets Betting Trends

The Marlins are 77-56 ATS on the season.

The Marlins are 16-16 ATS against divisional opponents.

The UNDER is 57-53-2 when Miami comes into a game as a road underdog.

The Mets are 32-35 ATS when playing at home.

The Mets are 20-18 ATS against NL East opponents.

The UNDER is 27-26-3 when the Mets enter the game as a home favorite.

Marlins vs Mets Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Connor Norby, 3B - Out

Kyle Stowers, LF - Out

Graham Pauley, INF - Out

New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez, C - Out

Reed Garrett, RP - Out

Marlins vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Chris King of Winners and Whiners writes, "This matchup will be an interesting one, as Perez has been solid after missing all of last season after Tommy John surgery. Tong is a highly touted prospect who has dazzled in the minors, and the 22-year-old gets a crack at big league hitters for the first time here. The Mets have momentum on their side after sweeping the Phillies and are at home here.

New York entered Thursday 44-24 at Citi Field, while Miami is 31-34 as the visiting team on the season. Perez keeps the Marlins in the game, but the Mets are the better team and are at home. Take New York, as Tong delivers a solid first outing."