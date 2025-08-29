LIU vs Florida Odds, Spread, and Total

The Gators kick off their 2025 campaign Saturday night against Long Island University in what is expected to be about as lopsided a season opener as can be. Kickoff at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is set for 7 p.m. EST, with coverage on ESPN+ and SECN+.

Florida enters ranked No. 15 nationally and carries College Football Playoff aspirations, while LIU hopes to build on last year's 4–8 season in the FCS ranks.

Florida sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway, who missed much of camp with injuries, only recently returned to full practice. Running back Jadan Baugh (673 yards, seven TDs in 2024) returns as the offensive anchor, while UCLA transfer J. Michael Sturdivant provides a new target in the passing game. On defense, edge rusher Tyreak Sapp (seven sacks last season) leads a unit that expects to dominate the Sharks.

For LIU, which has only played in the FCS since 2019, the trip to Gainesville is about opportunity. Dual-threat QB Ethan Greenwood led the Sharks in both passing (921 yards, six TDs) and rushing (913 yards, five TDs) last season, and he'll need to do a little of everything if LIU is to stay competitive. Linebacker DQ Watkins returns after an all-conference season with 41 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, and 5.5 sacks.

The Gators shouldn't be tested too hard Saturday, but with South Florida looming next week and SEC play soon after, Billy Napier will look to use this opener to knock off the rust and establish rhythm.

Spread

LIU +45.5 (-110)

Florida -45.5 (-110)

Moneyline

LIU N/A

Florida N/A

Total

OVER 55.5 (-115)

UNDER 55.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 29, and may have changed since writing.

LIU vs Florida Betting Trends

LIU went 4-8 last year, including winning three of their last four after starting the season 0-6.

Florida went 8-5 last year, ending with a 33-8 win against Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl.

LIU is 5-0 against the spread in their past five games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.

Florida has covered the spread in nine of their last 10 games.

However, Florida has failed to cover the spread in five of their last six against non-conference opponents at home.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Florida's past five games.

LIU vs Florida Injury Reports

LIU

No injuries reported.

Florida

Treyaun Webb, RB — Doubtful (leg).

Dallas Wilson, RB — Questionable (leg).

Caleb Banks, DL — Questionable (leg).

Kahleil Jackson, WR — Out (knee).

DJ Lagway, QB — Probable (leg).

LIU vs Florida Predictions and Picks

"It's up to Florida what it wants the final score to be. Billy Napier has reigned it in over the last few FCS games - beating Samford 45-7 last year and 49-7 against McNeese State in 2023 — and it'll be about the same in this. It'll be all systems go for a half, but the backups will grind out a few points late." — Peter Fiutak, Yahoo Sports

"I'm rolling with Florida here. The Sharks are bringing back a decent number of guys throughout the rotation, but the thing is that the Gators are just using this as a tuneup and could easily score 60 points or more in their sleep. It's a true name your number spot for Florida, and I don't see LIU contributing much, if at all, here. I could easily see 63-0 or 62-3, something like that. I'm backing Florida in a beatdown here." — Chris Ruffolo, PickDawgz