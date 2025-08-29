Jerry Jones Hot Take: He Never Intended to Sign Parsons

Jerry Jones Hot Take: The owner of the Dallas Cowboys never intended to sign Micah Parsons to a new contract. The star player and attention-seeking Jones have been in a contract stalemate since last March. That is until yesterday when the Green Bay Packers acquired Parsons in a trade for two first round draft picks and player. For Parsons, he and his agent signed a new contract extension with Green Bay for 4 years at $188 million dollars, averaging a whopping $47 million dollars a year. That number reset the non-quarterback market by $6 million dollars a year. Wow!

Jerry Jones Hot Take: In typical Jerry fashion he immediately held a press conference to tell everybody how smart he is. Except nobody is buying his nonsense. Jerry is trying to repeat history. In 1989, shortly after acquiring the team they traded Herschel Walker, their only good player and turned the move into multiple draft picks. Those picks turned into players that eventually won three Super Bowls in four years.

In 1989 the Cowboys were the worst team in the league. They were going to be bad with or without Walker. The current 2025 team has more talent that the 1989 team, but they are a middle of the pack team at best. But they needed Parsons on the field to have any hope of success this year. This trade will not help the Cowboys this year.

JERRY JONES HOT TAKE