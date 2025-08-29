Gauff Advances to US Open Third Round After Emotional Win Over Vekić

In an intense match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Coco Gauff beat Donna Vekić 7-6 (5), 6-2. The third-seeded player overcame early struggles, including seven double faults in the first set.

Starting down 2-0, the young American fought back. At 4-4, after losing her serve, she walked off the court. She wiped tears with her towel, composed herself, then came back to win the tiebreak.

"Honestly, today was a tough match for me, but I'm just happy that I was able to manage... You guys bring me so much joy," said Gauff to YouTube.

She played much better in the second set. She broke serve twice while holding her own serves strong. The defending champ made fewer mistakes and improved her serving after the rough start.

This win comes after her tough three-set battle against Ajla Tomlijanović in round one. Both matches showed her mental toughness in front of the home crowd.

The two players came into the match on different paths. Vekić, riding high from Olympic silver in Paris and a strong Wimbledon showing in 2024, made Gauff earn every point.

Recent changes to her game led to some early problems. New coach Gavin MacMillan joined right before the tournament to work on her serve - changes that had mixed results during the match.

People wondered about her game after early losses at Wimbledon and summer hardcourt tournaments. But she's managing to win when it counts.