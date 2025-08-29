Big Ten Big Tenned Thursday Night

Wide receiver Rashad Rochelle #8 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights is tackled by defensive backs Zilan Williams #15 and Joe Lusardi #37 during their Scarlet-White Spring football game at SHI Stadium on April 29, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Big Ten big tenned on Thursday night. What does that mean? Some people like to over blow their criticism of Big Ten football as slow smash mouth football. Thursday night the Big Ten saw four teams in action to kick off the 2025 college football season. For the most part the Big Ten big tenned with some slow smash mouth football.

Rutgers opened with a 34-31 win over Ohio. When Rutgers plays your conference's highest scoring, most exciting game of the night you may have a problem with your stereotype. But kudos to Greg Schiano's team for lighting up the scoreboard.

Minnesota did not look overwhelmingly sharp in their 23-10 win over Buffalo. The Gophers are breaking in a redshirt freshman QB in Drake Lindsey who threw for 290 yards and 2 touchdowns. Veteran running back Darius Taylor rushed for 30 carries and 141 yards. That's normal for him. But let's not burn out the star RB on the first day against Buffalo!

Nebraska is known for almost always almost winning games. That means they lose a lot of one score games. Up 20-17 they needed an interception at the goal line to beat Cincinnati 20-17. They didn't cover the -6.5 but a win is a win!

And Luke Fickell opened up his third season as Wisconsin's head coach with a grinder vs Miami... of Ohio. The Badgers were up 3-0 at the half and lost their starting QB. Despite a 17-0 shutout it looks to be a long season for Wisconsin.